The GT Foundation Takes Aim Against COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company based in Louisville, KY, is donating 30 beds to the ICU at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangalore, India. This is being facilitated through the company's GT Foundation as India continues to battle a widespread outbreak of the virus and space at medical facilities is being stretched to its limits.

Shyamprasad Hebbar, Senior VP of Corporate Services (4th from left), attended the Wenlock Hospital's new ICU ceremony, representing GlowTouch and the GT Foundation who donated 30 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Wenlock District Hospital was converted in March into a facility that focuses exclusively on COVID-19 patients, providing ongoing testing and isolation labs for people who have tested positive. But the surge in cases has created a space crunch that threatens to make the existing problem worse. "Mangalore is where GlowTouch began, so supporting Wenlock Hospital in their fight against COVID was an effortless decision and vital to our community," said Vidya Ravichandran, CEO of GlowTouch and the GT Foundation. "It's heartbreaking to read the news and hear the stories, and we felt a need to do something that might alleviate the pressure."

Wenlock is a teaching hospital, and the strain in India is such that the country's junior doctors - the U.S. version of residents - and even medical students have moved from shadowing more senior practitioners into front-line, decision-making roles.

The GT Foundation has a long history with Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals, particularly regarding care for the region's poor. Working with the Karuna Kirana Foundation, the joint effort has helped provide blood and blood products, chemotherapy agents, and antibiotics. "Our team in Mangalore has weathered this crisis well, and we continue to operate under some tough circumstances," said Shyamprasad Hebbar, Senior VP of Corporate Services. "But others are not as fortunate, and this is an opportunity to help the community at large and make a difference where we can."

