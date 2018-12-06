LONDON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 109 pages



About this market

The trend of strategic alliances to help market grow at a flourishing rate. Pharmaceutical companies are working together for the development of medications for the treatment of Guillain-Barré syndrome. These alliances will enhance the R&D activities of new drugs for the management of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5638942



Market Overview

Recent approvals of immunoglobulins

Immunoglobulins are the first line treatment of Guillain-Barré syndrome. The recent approvals of novel immunoglobulins from regulatory bodies are expected to propel the growth of the global Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

Availability of alternate therapies

Currently there is no cure for Guillain-Barré syndrome. The goal of the available treatments is to provide relief from the symptoms of disease. Although the intravenous immunoglobin therapy is more convenient and widely available, it has certain side effects. Hence, some physicians are strongly inclined toward other available plasma exchange procedures for the treatment of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including CSL and Grifols the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the recent approvals of immunoglobulins and strategic alliances, will provide considerable growth opportunities to Guillain-Barré syndrome treatment manufactures. CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Shire, and Kedrion are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The market will witness the emergence of many international and regional GBS treatment companies who offer therapeutics such as immunoglobulins and other therapeutics. Pharmaceutical companies are working together for the development of medications for the treatment of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is expected to enhance the R&D activities of new drugs for the management of GB syndrome.'



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5638942



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

