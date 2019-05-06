The Gunderman Group Joins Bay Area's Premier Brokerage

The group, founded by David Gunderman and Andrew Raskopf-Gunderman, has grown to a talented team of 14 highly-skilled specialists working collaboratively to provide an unprecedented real estate experience to its clientele. With over $1.5 billion in sales volume to date, The Gunderman Group has continually ranked among the most successful real estate teams in the nation by sales volume by the Wall Street Journal 's REAL TRENDS ranking since 2012, and ranked among the top 10 San Francisco Bay Area real estate teams by San Francisco Magazine's prestigious The Leading 100 .

"We are advisors, not deciders, and our clients rely on our team for sound counsel and effective execution," says Gunderman. "Every choice, every decision, every action we take is steeped in strategy and care. We understand that our value comes from our intelligence, knowledge, experience, know-how, flexibility, communication, creativity, relationships, our influence in the market, our understanding of human psychology and our reputation. Harnessing these characteristics is our aim; to be the very best at what we do."

Since 2012, the group's strategic, collaborative and value-centric approach to real estate has proven a dynamic recipe for success. The team notes it "represents people; not price points," having represented a host of significant sales in Alameda, Berkeley, Oakland and Piedmont that broke pricing records in a myriad of ways. The team credits its intimate knowledge of the East Bay and unyielding passion for what they do as the underlying forces helping to usher thousands of clients toward their real estate dreams.

"Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty was a natural fit," says Gunderman. "The team gravitated to the brokerage to support us in delivering the best service to our clients, from innovative marketing and local expertise to a truly global reach that only the Sotheby's International Realty brand can provide."

TheGundermanGroup.com

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has approximately 500 agents in 24 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Related Links

http://www.goldengatesir.com

