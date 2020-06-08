The Habit Burger Grill Announces Exciting Partnership with Impossible Foods to Bring Delicious Plant-Based Innovation to Guests

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads, and more is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with Impossible Foods, bringing the plant-based meat to select locations in the US. Starting June 8th, The Habit Burger Grill will introduce two new culinary innovations to their menu, the Original Impossible™ Burger and the Impossible™ Bistro Burger, both of which are made with Impossible Foods' award-winning plant-based meat.

Combining The Habit Burger Grill's standard for freshly prepped ingredients and high-quality food, the Original Impossible Burger and the Impossible Bistro Burger aim to provide variety and satisfy consumers' desire for a delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based protein option. The Original Impossible Burger comes with savory caramelized onions, perfectly-melted American cheese, atop fresh green leaf lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sesame bun. If that's not enough, the freshly seared Impossible Bistro Burger comes with savory signature caramelized onions and melted aged white cheddar cheese atop fresh green leaf lettuce, a special house-made tangy secret sauce, lettuce and tomato all on a delicate toasted sweet brioche bun, as well as individual made-to-order options. Available for a limited time at participating locations the Original Impossible Burger is $6.99 and the Impossible Bistro Burger is $7.99.

Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer, of Habit Restaurants, LLC states: "We understand our guests look to us for the latest product innovations and offerings and recently plant-based burgers have been especially popular. We are excited to introduce elevated and classic flavor choices with the Original Impossible Burger and the Impossible Bistro Burgers but done 'The Habit way'. Our culinary team has created unique combinations of flavors to ensure these burgers satisfy all our customers' cravings regardless of their dietary preferences."

Dana Worth, Vice President of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at Impossible Foods, said of the partnership, "We are excited to bring the Impossible Burger to The Habit and their fans. The Impossible Burger is the perfect addition to The Habit menu, which is all about elevated flavors and variety. The Impossible Burger is the only plant-based burger that doesn't sacrifice on taste, so guests have another delicious way to enjoy their burgers."

The announcement comes on the heels of The Habit Burger Grills' recent innovations amidst COVID-19 including no-contact drive-up, curbside, park & order service, and no-contact pop-up drive-thru service which converts non-drive-thru units into a contactless drive-thru service. These were implemented in response to COVID-19 and have successfully sustained the brand's business while ensuring the safety of all.

For more information on The Habit Burger Grill visit https://www.habitburger.com or connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and Malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill

Related Links

https://www.habitburger.com

