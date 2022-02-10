The Habit Burger Grill Brings A New Location, And Tons Of Flavor, To The Peninsula

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in Millbrae. Located at 143 S. El Camino Real, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' on February 16th.

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting exclusive pre-opening VIP events for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/millbrae . (Safely serving our guests is our top priority, proper safety measures will be in place.)

Free Charburger Day ( Saturday, February 12th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Charburger Day ( Monday, February 14th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, February 15th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, the local restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout. Convenient curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Contactless delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and ordering ahead via phone.

"California is The Habit's home, and opening a new location here never gets old. We love the Bay Area and look forward to welcoming the Millbrae community! " said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and Tenderloin steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners on the go. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:30am to 11:00pm and Sunday 10:30am - 10:00pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled Tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 320 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, seven in China and five in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

