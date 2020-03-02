The Habit Burger Grill Continues Expansion With New Store Opening in Hemet - Join For An Exclusive Tasting!

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads and more announce the highly anticipated opening of its first drive-thru location in Hemet on March 11th. The Habit plans to prepare for its grand opening at 3250 W Florida Ave with exclusive pre-opening events featuring free Charburgers, delicious meals and charitable events. The Irvine-based concept continues to grow with over 20 locations in California's Inland Empire.

Free Charburger Day: The first 200 guests in line (or until event time concludes) will receive a free Charburger, fries, and a drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day: The first 200 guests in line (or until event time concludes) will receive a handcrafted meal from one of The Habit's preset menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

To join the CharClub, guests can visit here: https://www.habitburger.com/hemet .

The Habit is committed to giving back to the local community. All are welcome to join a fundraising event on Saturday, March 7th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Tahquitz High School and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to support West Valley High School. 100% of sales will be given back to each organization.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, offering an incredible menu with delicious chargrilled items that are sure to please everyone in your group. With its made-to-order mantra, The Habit's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna, and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. Guests at The Habit can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

"We look forward to joining the Hemet community and introducing guests to our award-winning, flame-grilled Charburgers and genuine hospitality," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The more than 2,500-square-foot Habit restaurant seats over 75 people with additional patio seating for more than 35 people. The dining area will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and the drive-thru will remain open until 11 p.m.

Connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and Malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

