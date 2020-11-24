The Habit Burger Grill Expands Seattle Footprint With Bonney Lake Restaurant -Sign Up For An Exclusive Tasting!

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the exciting opening of a new location in Bonney Lake, Washington in partnership with franchisee Seattle Char. Located at 20411 98th St. E., Bonney Lake, WA 98391 the fast-casual restaurant will open its doors to serve up chargrilled favorites and more on December 2.

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting exclusive pre-opening VIP events for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to these exclusive sneak peeks by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/bonney .

Free Charburger Day (11/30): From 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. guests will receive a free Charburger, fries and a drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

From and guests will receive a free Charburger, fries and a drink. Free Habit Day (12/1): From 11:30 am - 1:30 pm and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. guests will receive a handcrafted meal from one of The Habit's preset menus, which include Charburgers, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, this location will offer takeout, drive-thru ordering and outdoor patio dining. Contactless curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests have additional convenient ordering options including indoor kiosks and ordering ahead via phone. Contactless delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

"We are so excited to continue expanding our footprint in Seattle with the opening of a ninth location. We look forward to serving up our famous Charbugers and best-in-class Habit Hospitality to the Bonney Lake community,'' said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. The Habit also offers two family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests dining at The Habit can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Sunday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 280 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as ten international locations, eight in China and two in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

