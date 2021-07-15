The Habit Burger Grill Introduces First Location In Benton County - Set To Open July 21st

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, America's best tasting burger was born in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning taste of The Habit Burger Grill is coming to Richland! The California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the highly anticipated opening on July 21st. Located at 2831 Duportail St., the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' to the local community.

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at https://www.habitburger.com/richland .

Free Charburger Day ( Monday, July 19th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

): The first 200 guests at and will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day ( Tuesday, July 20th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, this location will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. Guests have additional convenient ordering options including indoor kiosks and convenient curbside pick-up via The Habit Mobile App, online at order.habitburger.com and by phone. Contactless delivery is also available through The Habit Mobile App, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, chargrilled over an open flame for unique smoky flavor, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Habit has been serving the best tasting burger in America exactly this way since 1969.

"At The Habit Burger Grill, there is nothing we enjoy more than bringing our famed hospitality and signature dishes to new locations across the nation. We are thrilled to now be a part of the Benton County community and can't wait to welcome guests in," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. Additionally, with two family meal bundles offered at an unbeatable value, serving the whole family has never been this easy. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room and drive-thru will be open Monday - Sunday 10:30 am – 10:00 pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 300 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, eight in China and four in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

