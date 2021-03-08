The Habit Burger Grill's National Expansion Continues With New Location in Towson, MD

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, a coastal burger bungalow opened in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning taste of The Habit Burger Grill is coming to Towson, Maryland! The California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more will open on March 10 in Towson Station at 730 York Road.

Upon opening, this location will offer dine-in at a limited capacity, takeout, and delivery. Contactless curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Contactless delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and ordering ahead via phone.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh, 100% ground beef patty, chargrilled over an open flame for unique smoky flavor, and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, hand-cut tomato slices, crisp lettuce, pickles and mayo served on a freshly toasted bun. The Habit has been serving their famous Charburger in America exactly this way since 1969.

"We're thrilled to continue our expansion in the great state of Maryland beyond the DC Metro area, bringing our Habit hospitality and famous Charburgers to the local Towson community," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their already famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice sirloin steaks. Additionally, The Habit offers three family meal bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday - Sunday, 10:30am - 10:00pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 280 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 11 international locations, eight in China and three in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill

Related Links

https://www.habitburger.com/

