The Halifax Group Names Jerry Johnson Partner

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial businesses, today announced that it has named Jerry L. Johnson as a Partner. Mr. Johnson was previously an Operating Executive with Halifax. As a Partner, he moves from an advisory role to providing leadership in sourcing, evaluating and executing investments and supporting portfolio companies.

Mr. Johnson is a seasoned finance and consulting executive with over 25 years of leadership experience. Before joining Halifax, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations at EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a niche manufacturer of proprietary engineered products. Prior to joining EnPro, he was a founding member and Partner of middle-market private equity firm RLJ Equity Partners, where he sourced and executed business services investments. Mr. Johnson's career also includes experience as a merchant banker with Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette and a management consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner, said, "Jerry's decade-long relationship with Halifax has evolved from respected competitor to valued advisor, and we are delighted to now welcome him to the partnership. Not only has he displayed a proven ability to work with management teams and support growing enterprises, but he is also strongly aligned with Halifax's mission and culture and is an exceptional fit with our team."

Mr. Johnson earned the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service when serving as a White House Fellow under President George W. Bush. He is currently a member of the New York Economic Club, the Young Presidents' Organization, and both the University of Tennessee's Investment Advisory Council and the College of Engineering's Board of Advisors. He is also a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Johnson received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and his B.S. in chemical engineering, summa cum laude, from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was recognized with the University's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2009.

"I am excited to be part of a firm that celebrates collaboration in all aspects of its investment strategy," Mr. Johnson commented. "I have enjoyed supporting Halifax's management teams through my role as an Operating Executive and look forward to building better businesses as a day-to-day member of this exceptional team."

Halifax is investing out of Halifax Capital Partners IV, L.P. (HCP IV), which closed in 2017. The firm's current portfolio companies include PromptCare, a regional provider of specialty respiratory and infusion-therapy services; Truvant (formerly Prairie Industries), a contract packager and manufacturer of consumer, household, and food products; and TriMech, a provider of design and engineering software and solutions for the advanced manufacturing industry.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE Halifax Group

Related Links

http://www.thehalifaxgroup.com

