The Halifax Group Names Thomas High as CFO

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has promoted two senior executives. Thomas High, in Halifax's Raleigh, NC office, was promoted to CFO from Controller. In this role, Thomas succeeds Michael Marshall, who will continue in his position as Senior Partner. Davis Hostetter, in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, was promoted to Principal from Vice President.

Mr. High has been with Halifax since 2006. His responsibilities include financial reporting and assisting with all firm-level financial activities. Before Halifax, Mr. High worked in the assurance practice of KPMG, supporting small businesses and private equity firms. A CPA, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of CPAs, he received his Masters in Accounting from North Carolina State University.

"Throughout his career with Halifax, Thomas has become a critical thought partner and bearer of our mission. His work with the Halifax team and our investors has enabled the firm's growth over the last 15 years," said Halifax Managing Partner Chris Cathcart. "We are excited to recognize his contributions to the firm and look forward to his continued leadership."

Mr. Hostetter joined Halifax in 2017 and assists with identifying, evaluating, and executing investments as well as supporting portfolio companies. He worked closely on the firm's investments in TriMech and StrataTech Education Group, on whose boards he currently serves. Prior to joining Halifax, Mr. Hostetter was an investment analyst at Hayman Capital, an event-driven hedge fund based in Dallas. Before that, he was an Associate at Diamond Castle Holdings, a private equity firm based in New York City, and worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Hostetter received an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated as a Palmer Scholar, and a B.S. in Economics and Political Science from Duke University.

Halifax Managing Partner Scott Plumridge said, "Since joining our team, Davis has continued to impress us with his investing acumen and market insight. He provides thoughtful and unique perspectives to portfolio company management and the Halifax team, making himself a valuable investor and colleague."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

