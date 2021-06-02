The Halifax Group Partners with Southern Siding & Gutters, a Leading Provider of Residential Installation Services

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax") announced today it has completed an investment in Southern Siding & Gutters ("SSG" or "the Company"), a leading installer of siding, roofing, gutters, and other exterior home products across the southeastern United States. Halifax partnered with founder and CEO Aaron Kuhn, who will continue to lead the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mr. Kuhn said, "We are excited to partner with Halifax to execute on our strategic vision to expand our business. The financial and operational resources they bring to the table will allow us to better serve our customers in our existing markets, move into new markets, and focus on growth."

"We have been greatly impressed with the business that Aaron and the SSG team have built over the last two decades, to a position where they are now a leader in the attractive and growing Southeastern United States," said Doug Hill, Senior Partner at Halifax.

Headquartered in Jackson, GA, SSG serves nearly 300 customers each year across five states. In addition to siding, roofing and gutters, the company installs and distributes windows, porches, and other exterior products. The Company focuses on the residential and commercial markets and primarily serves national and local homebuilders.

"SSG has a differentiated platform in the residential installation and distribution services market, which presents opportunities for continued expansion and success," shared David Bard, Managing Director at Halifax.

"SSG has also developed a leading position in the regions it serves, and we look forward to partnering with Aaron and team to accelerate growth over the years to come," added Amit Swaroop, Vice President at Halifax.

About Southern Siding & Gutters

Founded in 2000, SSG is a leading installer of siding, roofing, gutters, and other exterior home products in the southeastern U.S. The Company focuses on the residential and commercial markets and primarily serves national and local homebuilders. In addition to siding, roofing, and gutters, the company installs and distributes windows, porches, and other exterior products. SSG is headquartered in Jackson, Georgia and provides its services to customers in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.sidingandgutters.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including outsourced business services, health and wellness and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE The Halifax Group

Related Links

https://thehalifaxgroup.com/

