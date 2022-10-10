The Hamel Company Rebrands as BuildBak® As It Prepares to Open Hundreds of Franchise Locations

Leaders in Property Damage Reconstruction

FRAMINGHAM, Mass, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hamel Company, the leaders in property damage reconstruction, announced today it has completed a major rebranding. As part of the company's vision to expand operations across the east coast, the rebranding represents a new visual identity for the company as they grow.

BuildBak has been built on a legacy of leadership, quality and community started by their grandfather Louis H. Hamel whom has been an icon in the Boston area for nearly a century. The new rebranding includes a new name, new website, new logo, and a renewed focus on their core values, customer service and quality work.

"BuildBak represents the vision we've always had about the possibilities for growth in this company," said Nate and Matt Hamel, brothers and co-founders of BuildBak. "There has been growing pressure across the industry over the last few years for companies handling emergency cleanup to also perform the rebuild aspect of an insurance claim, which presents a conflict of interest. For example, the company removing your non-salvageable hardwood flooring is also positioning to be the same company charging you to put them back." BuildBak presents itself as a builder-centric insurance construction company, exclusively focused on leveraging highly skilled construction professionals to put properties back together.

Visit https://buildbak.com to learn more about our services and the Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations we serve.

About BuildBak: Our repair & restoration services are just the miracle you need after a disaster strikes your home, apartment, condo or commercial building. Our team quickly transforms your space so you can get back to normal as fast as possible.

