The Hand Sanitizer Market in US to Register a YoY Growth of Over 485% Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Hand Sanitizer Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The hand sanitizer market in US would realize an absolute growth of around 214% – a phenomenal leap of over $1 billion revenue between 2016 and 2025. The perception of hand sanitizers is expected to change during the forecast period from a non-essential shopping item to an essential product. Buoyed by the growing demand for hand sanitizers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market revenue will reach over $2 billion in 2020, registering YOY growth of around 485% from 2019. The demand will be significantly higher during 2020-2021 however, the demand will normalize over the next few years. Registering a high growth CAGR of around 22%, the healthcare segment will contribute over $622 million incremental revenue during 2019-2025. Owing to the growing demand of alcohol-based sanitizer due to COVID-19 pandemic, liquid hand sanitizer will register a high growth CAGR of around 21%. Due to ease in accessibility, gel-based hand sanitizer acquires highest incremental growth over $380 million during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Hand Sanitizer Market in US – Segmentation

The sale of Gel-based hand sanitizers witnessed about 73% spike in March 2020 in the US amidst the outbreak of COVID-19. The ease of use and cost-effectiveness is boosting the sale of these handrubs among customers. The increasing application of hand antiseptics in the healthcare segment is likely to contribute to the growth of the US hand sanitizer market size in this end-user segment.

in the US amidst the outbreak of COVID-19. The ease of use and cost-effectiveness is boosting the sale of these handrubs among customers. The increasing application of hand antiseptics in the healthcare segment is likely to contribute to the growth of the US hand sanitizer market size in this end-user segment. The increased adoption in the residential sector will propel the US hand sanitizer market share for the residential segment by 2025. Households with small babies/infants or children are more hygiene conscious. Smaller children have a weak immune system and are more prone to a wide variety of infectious diseases.

The distribution through retail stores is a substantial revenue generating opportunity for various vendors across the global hand sanitizer market. Retail stores, in general, are a significant market capturing platform for any vendor operating in the region. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are some of the store options where vendors can sell their products.

Market Segmentation by Product

Gel-based

Liquid-based

Foam-based

Hand Wipes

Sprays

Market Segmentation by End-user

Healthcare

Hospitality

Residential

Corporate

Government & Military

Education

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Department Stores & Discounters



Drug Stores



Other Retail

Online

Hand Sanitizer Market in US – Dynamics

The market is witnessing an increase in the influence of digital consumerism on the sale of hand sanitizers. There is a wide scope for vendors to increase their profitability by adopting e-commerce as a business platform. Amazon.com, ebay.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com, Tmall.com, and JD.com are some of the largest vendors in the online retail market for hand sanitizers. With increasing internet penetration, several online websites have come to serve end-users that seek convenience and easy accessibility to get these products. E-retailing of various products, including hand sanitizers, is gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products. Currently, many customers prefer to shop online due to convenience and high online shopping discounts.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

COVID 19 Pandemic Pushing Consumer Spending on Health and Hygiene

Rise in Number of Healthcare-associated Infections

Growth in Promotional Activities

Major Vendors

The 3M Company

Company GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

Vi-Jon

Other vendors include - Bath & Body Works, Best Sanitizers, BODE Chemie, Chattem, Cleenol Group, Deb Group, EcoHydra, Ecolab, Henkel, Kimberly-Clark, Christeyns Food Hygiene, Kutol Products Company, Linkwell, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Safetec of America, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vectair Systems, Whiteley Corporation, and Zoono Group.

