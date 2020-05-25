The Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow by USD 405.31 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 62% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hand Sanitizer Market In India 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 405.31 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 62% during the forecast period. Our reports on hand sanitizer market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases, increasing growth in local production of hand sanitizers and significant demand for hand sanitizers in industrial and commercial settings. In addition, increasing prevalence of pandemic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The hand sanitizer market in India market analysis include product segment.



The hand sanitizer market in India is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gel

• Foam

• Spray

• Wipes



This study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market in India growth during the next few years. Also, demand for herbal hand sanitizers in India and growing focus of vendor on quality certifications and testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hand sanitizer market in India covers the following areas:

• Hand sanitizer market in India sizing

• Hand sanitizer market in India forecast

• Hand sanitizer market in India industry analysis"



