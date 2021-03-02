The Hanover Contributes $1.5 Million in Support of United Way, Other Nonprofits

WORCESTER, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the results of its annual employee giving campaign, raising $1.5 million for United Way and hundreds of other nonprofit organizations across the country. The contribution represents the largest donation the company's charitable foundation and its employees have ever made through the annual giving program.

More than 83% of employees nationwide contributed to the company's "More United Than Ever" virtual campaign in recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 3,500 employees taking part. Throughout this year, donations will be paid out to 113 United Way chapters and 1,515 nonprofits. The contributions will benefit countless individuals and families in need across the country who receive support and services through nonprofit organizations. Employees alone contributed $1,001,249 to the campaign. With matches from The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation, the campaign raised a total of $1.5 million.

For more than 70 years, The Hanover has held an annual campaign to solicit pledges for United Way agencies and nonprofits across the country. The Hanover's United Way campaign has one of the highest participation rates in the world among companies that are part of the United Way's Global Corporate Leadership program, and has a participation rate five times the national average.

"This was certainly a challenging year, and I am proud of all our employees who rose to the occasion to support the efforts of nonprofit agencies throughout the country," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "This really speaks to the importance our company and our employees place on giving back to our communities, helping our friends and neighbors, especially at a time when so many are in need of extra support. The generosity of our employees will go a long way in helping countless people this year."

"We are grateful to The Hanover Insurance Group and its employees for their continued partnership and trust, and for their years of support to our communities," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. president of United Way Worldwide. "The Hanover Insurance Group is leading in employee and corporate participation, and the generous contributions enable community partners and United Way to continue to provide vital services to individuals everywhere."

About The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation

The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation, Inc. is the charitable giving arm of The Hanover Insurance Group. The foundation's mission is to enact meaningful and positive change in the lives of underserved children and youth – and empower the difference makers who support them. The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation provides program grants to nonprofit organizations that work collaboratively in their communities, offering new and innovative programs that address the barriers preventing children and youth from realizing their full potential.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

