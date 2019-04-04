The Hanover Earns Perfect Score on 2019 Corporate Equality Index

WORCESTER, Mass., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) was named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

The Hanover earned a perfect score of 100 on the foundation's 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The Hanover joins the ranks of more than 560 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality," said Kathleen deCastro, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "This award is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to foster an inclusive, engaging and positive work environment, in which employees are empowered, valued, and respected."

The CEI evaluated companies based on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

