The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey M. Farber, executive vice president and chief financial officer, at The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG), are scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference beginning at 2:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The discussion will be broadcast live through the company's website at www.hanover.com.

Those who would like to listen to the presentation should go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the event will be available on The Hanover's website for 90 days, starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made during this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's annual report and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the earnings press release dated January 30, 2019, which are also available at www.hanover.com under "Investors."

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

