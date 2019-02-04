The Hazelton Hotel celebrates fashion and luxury as official hotel sponsor for Toronto Fashion Week x RE\SET™

"As a founding member and the official hotel sponsor, we are thrilled to see this fourth consecutive season of Toronto Fashion Week x RE\SET come to life," states Hani Roustom, general manager of The Hazelton Hotel. "Together with the community and partners, we are continuing to work on positioning Yorkville as the epicenter of fashion, art, culture and dining in Toronto and Canada."

Beginning each day at 5 P.M. on February 5 and 7, The Hazelton Hotel will host the renowned Fashion Talks panel discussion podcast series inside the exclusive silver screening room. Moderated by CBC's Donna Bishop, panelists will discuss various topics including the newly legalized cannabis business and the power of fashion on socioeconomic landscapes around the world.

February 6 will mark the inaugural installation of STYLE PLATE in partnership with Winterlicious, a curated event series hosted by Yorkville's leading restaurants to showcase the synergies of food with fashion, style and creativity. The Hazelton Hotel's contribution to STYLE PLATE will be a private and exclusive luncheon with designer Mani Jassal, followed by an evening of discussion with celebrity chef, Mark McEwan, and Toronto Life publisher, Ken Hunt, entitled "Food - The New Fashion", which explores the intersection of these two industries, inside the stunning Yorkville Room.

"Our programming is designed to allow our guests and locals alike into The Hazelton Hotel's exquisite space to experience Canadian fashion at its finest. Aside from runway presentations, the hotel will act as a hub for interactive opportunities to allow guests to discover new brands, new flavours and new experiences." continues Roustom.

The Hazelton Hotel's luxurious restaurant and bar, ONE, will act as the official afterparty destination for the city's style-savvy locals and the fashion industry with live DJ starting every evening at 9:30 P.M. Guests can also experience Toronto Fashion Week x RE\SETTM from the luxury of one of The Hazelton suites with a stay, which includes complimentary breakfast, overnight parking, manicure for two at the hotel's exclusive Spa by Valmont and two tickets for a fashion show of their choice.

The Hazelton Hotel's founding partnership with Toronto Fashion Week x RE\SET™ is a mainstay in Toronto's social and cultural calendars, celebrating fashion, food and entertainment. The Hazelton Hotel will play a vital role in ensuring the public experiences all fashion week has to offer with its rich programming, luxury and sophisticated space.

ABOUT THE HAZELTON HOTEL

The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto's first boutique luxury hotel in fashionable Yorkville, remains the city's iconic landmark for all that is chic and glamorous. The Hazelton Hotel offers 77 sumptuous hotel rooms and suites designed by internationally renowned design firm Yabu Pushelberg. The Hotel's ONE Restaurant is celebrity Chef Mark McEwan's signature dining experience delivered from a contemporary Yorkville hotspot that boasts one of Toronto's finest patios. The Hazelton is home to the Valmont Spa, one of the most exclusive and luxurious spa sanctuaries in Toronto.

Website: thehazeltonhotel.com

Instagram: @hazeltonto

Twitter: @hazeltonto

Facebook: @thehazeltonhotel

ABOUT TORONTO FASHION WEEK x RE\SET™

Toronto Fashion Week®, an event showcasing fashion, art, music and culture takes place in Yorkville, Toronto's revitalized and most prestigious luxury retail neighborhood. The bi-annual event hosts national and international designers, entertainers and the fashion community to create a touchpoint where fashion is embraced and celebrated. As the leading fashion event in Canada, Toronto Fashion Week® creates a catalyst for media engagement, retail activity and global connectivity.



The founding partners are Yorkville Village, The Hazelton Hotel, Freed Developments and Hill & Gertner – an ownership group comprised of several of the country's top companies in real estate, development and luxury hospitality.

Website: TFW.to

Instagram: @tfw

Twitter: @tofashionwk

Facebook: @tofashionwk

Hashtag: #tofw

SOURCE The Hazelton Hotel

Related Links

http://www.thehazeltonhotel.com

