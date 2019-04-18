NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies will drive the HDAC inhibitors market growth during the forecast period. Chemotherapeutic drugs are increasingly being administered orally or intravenously for treating different tumors. However, there are instances that these active pharmaceutical ingredients often do not reach the targeted site in appropriate quantities, eventually, lowering the performance of the drugs. As a result, with the rising shift of research and prescription toward combination therapies using HDAC inhibitors, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767771/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

High prevalence of oncology indications

One of the growth drivers of the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is the high prevalence of oncology indications. The high growth in various types of cancers and neurologic conditions, coupled with high unmet need in the treatment landscape of these diseases will drive the growth of the market.

High costs associated with treatment

One of the challenges in the growth of the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is the high costs associated with treatment. The high treatment costs act as a barrier for drug adoption, which reduces the patient base and poses a challenge to market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Companies are focusing on research on several other types of cancers using HDAC inhibitors due to their high target affinity and specificity. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767771/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

