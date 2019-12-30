NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

High-density interconnect printed circuit board (HDI PCB) market to 2024 by end-use industry (smartphone, computer and tablets, telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive and others), technology (4-6 Layer, 8-10 Layer, 10+ Layer), build-up layer count (1+n+1,2+n+2,3+n+3, any layer), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, computer, telecommunication equipment, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The HDI PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $15.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in consumer electronics market, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing demand for high performance devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HDI printed circuit board (HDI PCB) industry, include miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for low loss/high-speed HDI PCBs. Unimicron, AT&S, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod, Compeq, Unitech, NOK Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology, Flexium Interconnect, Fujikura, Nitto Denko, and Young Poong Electronics are among the major manufacturers of HDI PCBs.



The study includes the HDI printed circuit board (HDI PCB) market size and forecast for the HDI printed circuit board (HDI PCB) market through 2024, segmented by product, build - up layer count, end use and the region as follows:



High-Density Interconnect Printed Circuit Board (HDI PCB) Market by End Use Industry:

SmartphoneComputer Telecommunication EquipmentConsumer ElectronicsAutomotive Others



High-Density Interconnect Printed Circuit Board (HDI PCB) Market by Product:

4-6 Layer8-10 Layer 10+ Layer



High-Density Interconnect Printed Circuit Board (HDI PCB) Market by Build-up layer count:

1+n+12+n+2 3+n+3Others



High-Density Interconnect Printed Circuit Board (HDI PCB) Market by Region:

North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEurope

GermanyThe United KingdomFranceRussiaAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaThe Rest of the WorldBrazilArgentina

Some of the HDI printed circuit board (HDI PCB) companies profiled in this report Compeq Manufacturing Co. ltd, AT&S Austria Technologies & System Technik AG, Unimicorn Technology Corp, TTM Technology, Ibiden Co. ltd and others.



The analyst forecasts that Within HDI PCB market; smartphone will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing demand for high performance PCB and growing demand for more space in smartphones for larger batteries. Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to advancement in automotive electronics.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products.



Some of the features of "HDI PCB Printed Circuit Board (HDI PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: HDI PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand sqm) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by product, build-up layer count and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: HDI PCB market size by product, build- up layer count and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: HDI PCB market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of HDI PCB in the HDI PCB market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of HDI PCB in the HDI PCB market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potentials, high-growth opportunities for the HDI PCB market by end-use industry (smartphone, computer and tablets, telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive and others), technology (4-6 Layer, 8-10 Layer, 10+ Layer), build-up layer count (1+n+1,2+n+2,3+n+3, any layer), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the HDI PCB market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the HDI PCB market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this HDI PCB market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the HDI PCB market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the HDI PCB market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this HDI PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this HDI PCB area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this HDI PCB market?



