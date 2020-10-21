The Health Care Business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Continues Growth Trajectory With New Leadership Appointments

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced today that Dave Corbett has joined the organization as head of Sales and Client Engagement and Jeff Diamond has been promoted to senior vice president of Commercial Operations.

Corbett has spent his entire career in health care IT focused on sales excellence and client relationship development. He will have full responsibility for all sales growth initiatives across all health care verticals within the business. Prior to LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Corbett led sales for over a decade at Optum/United Health Group in both their Provider and Clinical Solutions markets. Earlier in his career Corbett held sales and business development leadership roles at SAP, Lawson Software/Infor and Shared Medical Systems. In this role, Corbett will provide senior leadership over field sales, sales operations, and vendor partnerships as well as the account management and solution consultant teams.

"I couldn't be more excited about the addition of Dave to lead our sales organization," said Josh Schoeller, chief executive officer at the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "He brings tremendous experience in nurturing client relationships and leading high-performing sales teams that will help us deliver more value for our clients. He also adds deep health care thought leadership to our team and will ensure our strategy and market execution are industry leading."

With this addition, Jeff Diamond – a company veteran of more than 12 years – has been promoted to senior vice president of Commercial Operations. In addition to his most recent role leading the Sales organization, Diamond has held senior leadership roles across the Health Care business including Product Management and Analytics, Market Planning, and Operations/Professional Services. Diamond will continue to provide senior leadership for commercial functions while also ensuring the business operates and innovates at its current high growth rate to extend its role as the leader in trusted health care data, analytics and insights for payer, provider, retail pharmacy and life sciences organizations.

"Jeff is one of the strongest business operators I've worked with," said Schoeller. "He has deep expertise across every facet of our business and he truly understands the needs of our customers. He has been a key contributor to our historical growth and will continue to optimize our execution and growth functions for many years to come."

