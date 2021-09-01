The Health Care Business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Promotes Jeff Diamond to President and General Manager

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced today that Jeff Diamond has been promoted to President and General Manager, expanding his responsibilities to lead day-to-day operations for the high-growth data and analytics business.

Diamond--a company veteran of more than 12 years--most recently served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for the Health Care business leading the Sales, Strategy, and Marketing organizations to drive growth across all market segments. Through his 8-year tenure with the Health Care business, he has held senior leadership roles across virtually every other commercial function of the organization including Product Management, Analytics, Operations and Professional Services.

"Jeff's leadership and operational management abilities have been a key driver of our success for many years," said Josh Schoeller, Chief Executive Officer at the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions and President of Clinical Solutions at Elsevier. "I am eager to see him continue his long track record of success and am confident that his leadership will have a positive impact on both our innovation and our growth."

"I'm honored to be given the opportunity to lead our healthcare vertical and to work more closely with the entire leadership team," said Diamond. "Our mission to enable the healthcare community to operate more effectively and to create healthier communities is one that resonates deeply with me. I am excited at the prospect to expand our offerings and to solve for the evolving needs of our customers with our unrivaled healthcare data and analytics assets."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX ), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

