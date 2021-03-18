The Health Plan and DisposeRx Partner to Increase Opioid Prevention Initiatives in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. and SANFORD, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Plan—one of West Virginia's largest managed care organizations—announces a partnership with DisposeRx to enhance opioid prevention efforts throughout the state.

In phase one of the collaboration, The Health Plan will purchase DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets, which will be offered to patients being discharged from substance use disorder treatment facilities. The Health Plan also plans to share packets with patients of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

"The Health Plan is pleased to engage in this partnership, which will assist the citizens of West Virginia who are battling substance use disorder," said Christy Donohue, Vice President of Mountain Health Trust for The Health Plan.

DisposeRx will provide staff training, as well as comprehensive patient education about opioid prevention measures and the critical importance of proper medication storage and disposal.

"From our initial meeting with The Health Plan team, we sensed great synergy between our two organizations," said William Simpson, DisposeRx president. "The Health Plan understands that their state has been hard hit by the opioid crisis and now the pandemic. They are committed to opioid prevention education and member safety, and we appreciate the many creative ideas they have for engaging with and investing in their communities."

About The Health Plan

As one of the largest locally managed care organizations in West Virginia, The Health Plan has a 40-year history of community and charitable giving. From sponsorship of local youth-focused asthma and diabetes camps to college scholarship programs and sponsorships of dozens of community events throughout the region, The Health Plan strives to make a positive and healthy impact throughout the geographic regions that we serve.

The Health Plan is a clinically driven, technology-enhanced, and customer focused health maintenance organization that manages and improves the health and wellbeing of its members. Established in 1979, the West Virginia-based company, with offices in Wheeling, Charleston and Morgantown, WV and Massillon, OH, has offered a complete line of managed care products and services designed to provide health care systems and clients with innovative health care benefits and plans at a reasonable cost across the mid-Atlantic region and nationally. For more information, visit healthplan.org.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

