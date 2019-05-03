The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Industry: Worldwide Insights, 2019 to 2023 - Wound Dressing Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Application

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin, Backing Material, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare adhesive tapes market size is projected to grow from USD 27.2 billion in 2018 to USD 37.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is primarily due to the increasing use of healthcare tapes in surgery, wound dressing, bandages, transdermal patches, and blister protection.

China continues to lead the market in APAC as well as globally. Recent advancements in medical technology are propelling the healthcare adhesive tapes and creating opportunities for the manufacturers to develop new products for emerging applications.

Furthermore, the rise in aging population and advancements in medical procedures will continue to drive the demand for healthcare adhesive tapes in the healthcare industry, including hygiene, drug delivery, wound care, splints, surgeries, and other applications.

Declining birth rates and very high diaper penetration rate in matured markets such as the US, Japan, and Western European countries has led to stagnant demand for hygiene products in these regions as the baby diaper segment is a major consumer of hygiene adhesive tapes.

Increase in the demand for plastic backing material from various applications in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the demand for healthcare adhesive tapes



Plastic tapes include PET, PP, PU, PE, and these tapes allow air to reach the wound and moisture to evaporate. Their transparency makes them ideal in situations where constant monitoring of skin/dressing is needed.

Plastic healthcare adhesive tapes can also be solid (without pores), making them water-resistant. Plastic tapes are stronger than paper tapes and can hold heavy secure dressings, tubing, and can be used for related healthcare procedures.



Wound dressing is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period



A dressing is used by a doctor or patient to cover a wound to heal and keep it away from infection or complications. Dressings are designed in such a way that they come in direct contact with the wound. There are four types of wound dressings such as hydrocolloid, hydrogel, alginate, and collagen.

Healthcare adhesive tapes are used to keep these dressings intact for better wound healing. These tapes secure dressings onto a wound and hold catheters & drainage lines in place. They are conformable, soft and come with a strong adhesive quality ensuring safe use in critical taping solutions.



APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The APAC healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for healthcare adhesive tapes from economies, including India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others. China is expected to lead the demand for healthcare adhesive tapes due to the increased industrial production. It is also reportedly among the largest consumers of healthcare adhesive tapes at the global level.

The increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries are the other key factors that are expected to offer growth opportunities to the market players. To leverage the high growth opportunities for healthcare adhesive tapes in the emerging markets, manufacturers are strategically focusing on expanding their presence in China, India, and Japan.



