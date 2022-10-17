The Healthcare Consulting Services Market Is Expected To Grow At A 12% Rate, Due To Rising Digitalization In Healthcare

The Business Research Company's healthcare consulting services market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid adoption of digitalization in healthcare is significantly contributing to the growth of the healthcare consulting services market. Digitalization is the process of using digital technologies to change a business model, provide value-producing opportunities, and improve technology. Digitalization of healthcare provides public health data collection and disease monitoring and surveillance, which helps healthcare consulting providers with professional guidance regarding diseases. For instance, according to the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention article, a US-based health governing agency, in 2020, telehealth in the United States increased by 50% as compared to the year 2019. Therefore, the rapid adoption of digitalization is driving the healthcare consulting services market growth.

The global healthcare consulting services market size is expected to grow from $19.04 billion in 2021 to $21.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to grow to $33.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%.

Technology Advancement Is A Key Trend In The Healthcare Consulting Services Market

Technology advancement is gaining popularity among the healthcare consulting services market trends. Major companies operating in the healthcare consulting services sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2020, HSG Advisors, a US-based national healthcare consulting firm, launched a Virtual Health Consulting service based on artificial intelligence. It can be used by hospitals, healthcare systems, and doctors to address the viability of implementing virtual visits with patients. It can book the appointment automatically and allocate a time slot for the patient.

North America Held The Largest Healthcare Consulting Services Market Share In 2021

North America was the largest region in the healthcare consulting services market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global healthcare consulting services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the healthcare consulting services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Healthcare Consulting Services Industry Segmentation

The global healthcare consulting services market is segmented -

1) By Components: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Operations: Operational Management, Financial, Clinical

3) By End User: Government Bodies, Healthcare Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Others

