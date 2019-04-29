NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The technological advances in 3D printing hearing aid manufacturing are one of the key factors expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Several vendors in the market are exploring new 3D printing technologies such as cDLM and DLP to manufacture their products including hearing aids. Furthermore, they are also exploring other processes such as multi-jetting, which allows to 3D print hearing aids with a rigid interior channel for sound to bounce through the hearing canal, while the exterior is coated with soft, flexible material for a comfortable fit. This will lead the hearing aids 3D printing devices market to witness considerable growth in the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the hearing aids 3D printing devices market will register a CAGR of over 18% by 2023.



Market Overview



Increased demand for customized 3D printing hearing aids



One of the growth drivers of the global hearing aids 3D printing devices market is the increased demand for customized 3D printing hearing aids. 3D printing technologies are also increasingly being used as a modeling guide for the creation of scaffold during ear reconstruction, which helps to reduce surgical time, increase precision and accuracy, and thereby improves patient outcomes in ear reconstruction procedures.



The high initial setup cost of hearing aids 3D printing facility



One of the challenges in the growth of the global hearing aids 3D printing devices market is the high initial setup cost of hearing aids 3D printing facility. The high capital cost of hearing aids 3D printing devices is restricting their wide adoption during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the hearing aids 3D printing devices market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several hearing aids manufacturers have switched from SLS 3D printers to SLM 3D printers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.





