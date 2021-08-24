The Heisman Trophy Trust Doubles Scholarship Amounts to Increase Support of Student-Athletes College Education

"We would like to thank our partners at Acceptance Insurance for sponsoring this tremendous program which extends the Heisman prestige to the nation's most esteemed high school seniors," stated Michael Comerford , President of the Heisman Trust. "We are very excited to announce that we have doubled the scholarship amounts this year. We look forward to recognizing the most deserving, community-minded scholar athletes and rewarding them with additional funds to help offset their college tuition."

The Heisman High School Scholarship program will recognize a winner from each high school in the nation that has student participation in the Program by way of application. The top male and female applicants from each state will be awarded $1,000. Among the top male and female applicants from each state, the twelve (12) most outstanding will be identified as national finalists and win at least $2,000. Of the national finalists, a male and a female winner will be selected as the winner of the $10,000 National Heisman High School Scholarship.

Community-minded scholar-athletes can learn more and apply at https://heismanscholarship.com .

By inviting students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures but to improve the communities and world around them. Over the past 27 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation's most esteemed high school seniors and provided over a million dollars in college scholarships to students throughout the United States.

"The values we promote at Acceptance Insurance – integrity, excellence, and service – are the values embodied by the students earning this recognition. Helping them realize their visions for stronger communities and greater achievement along with the Heisman Trophy Trust is an honor and a privilege," says Larry Willeford, President and COO of Acceptance Insurance.

The 2021 application for The Heisman High School Scholarship program presented by Acceptance Insurance is currently open. All high school students graduating as part of the class of 2022 are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit applications is October 19, 2021. Applicants will have the chance to win a college scholarship valued up to $10,000 and the possibility of attending and being highlighted during the ESPN televised Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony.

About The Heisman Trophy Trust

The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player in the United States. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. The Heisman Trophy Trust ensures the continuation and integrity of this award. The Trust, furthermore, has a charitable mission to support amateur athletes and to provide greater opportunities to the youth of our country. Our goal through these charitable endeavors is for The Heisman Trophy to symbolize the fostering of a sense of community responsibility and service to our youth, especially those disadvantaged or with special needs. For more information about the Heisman High School Scholarship program, visit https://heismanscholarship.com/ .

About First Acceptance Corporation

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across more than 330 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ (highest) rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at www.acceptance.com .

Media Contact:

Heisman Trophy Trust

Tim Henning, Associate Director

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Acceptance Insurance

Christa Spencer

[email protected]

SOURCE Acceptance Insurance

Related Links

http://www.acceptance.com

