The Help Group's STEM³ Academy Joins Orange County's Special Needs Community

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Help Group's STEM3 Academy, the first K-12 school in the nation to provide STEM curriculum to students with social and learning differences, is going 'orange.' The Los Angeles-based STEM school, the first of its kind in the United States, announces its new initiative to bring STEM educational information and resources to the autism and special needs community in Orange County.

STEM3 Academy is offering the following opportunities for Orange County families:

Free lectures, led by Dr. Crasnow, analyzing the current state of education for students with social and learning differences and how they can benefit from STEM education. Orange County parents, educators and professionals have the opportunity to attend a lecture on April 16 , April 30 , and May 21 .

parents, educators and professionals have the opportunity to attend a lecture on , , and . A STEM summer camp for children with high functioning ASD, ADHD and other social and learning differences planned for July 8 – 19.

– 19. Focus groups with parents, educators and STEM professionals to discuss the unmet needs in Orange County for children with special needs.

for children with special needs. An innovation fair, free to the public, where families can experience the wonders of discovery and imagination through STEM scheduled for fall 2019.

The STEM3 Academy summer camp is designed for students with high functioning ASD, ADHD, and other social and learning differences. The two-week summer camp makes STEM come alive through a variety of age and skill appropriate enrichment activities. The camp will run between July 8 – 19. For more information, visit: https://stem3academy.org/summer-programs/

STEM3 Academy aims to educate children, adolescents and young adults with special needs about the exciting world of STEM and roles in a variety of different industries and fields that are available to them. By providing free lectures, summer camp, focus groups, and an innovation fair, STEM3 Academy hopes to be a resource for parents and educators to help them begin nurturing the talent in Orange County.

To learn more about STEM3 Academy's upcoming Orange County events and to join the mailing list, visit: https://stem3academy.org/the-help-groups-stem3-academy-goes-orange/.

About The Help Group

Founded in 1975, The Help Group is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit of its kind in the United States serving children, adolescents, and young adults with special needs related to autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse and emotional problems. The Help Group's nine specialized day schools offer pre-K through high school programs for more than 1,500 students. Its broad range of mental health and therapy services, child abuse and residential programs extends its reach to more than 6,000 young people and their families each year. More information is available at www.thehelpgroup.org.

