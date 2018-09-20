The Help Group's Summit 2018 To Convene Leading Experts In Autism, Learning Disabilities And ADHD

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Help Group Summit – Advances and Best Practices in Autism, Learning Disabilities and ADHD will take place on October 19 and 20 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. This year's conference will be attended by more than 500 guests and will feature 30 leading experts in basic and applied research, and evidence-based best practices in assessment, intervention and treatment. Widely recognized for the scope, depth and caliber of its offerings, the Summit is designed for professionals and parents.

The 22nd annual Summit is chaired by The Help Group President & CEO Barbara Firestone, PhD; Peter C. Whybrow, MD, UCLA Semel Institute Director; and Robert M. Bilder, PhD, Chief of Medical Psychology/Neuropsychology, UCLA Semel Institute.

The Major Sponsor of this year's Summit is First 5 California, and Media Sponsors are NBC4, L.A. Parent and The Mighty.

The Help Group's Champion for Children Award will be presented to Sherri Shepherd, celebrated actress, comedian, NY Times best-selling author and television personality. Knowing the heartache and joy of raising a child with special needs, Sherri is dedicated to spreading awareness in support young people with disabilities and differences and their families.

NBC4 Today in LA News Anchor, Daniella Guzman will be hosting this year's luncheon. An award-winning journalist, Daniella is one of the most trusted voices in Southern California. Daniella co-hosted The Help Group's "Learn The Facts and Early Signs of Autism" PSA, which has aired on NBC4 during Autism Awareness Month for the past three years and is currently on NBCLA.com.

Keynote speakers include: Susan Y. Bookheimer, PhD, Thomas E. Brown, PhD, Jeffrey W. Gilger, PhD, Pat R. Levitt, PhD, Peter C. Mundy, PhD. A full list of presenters is available at www.thehelpgroupsummit.org

ABOUT THE HELP GROUP

Founded in 1975, The Help Group is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit of its kind in the United States serving children, adolescents and young adults with special needs related to autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse and emotional challenges. www.thehelpgroup.org

facebook.com/TheHelpGroup

twitter.com/TheHelpGroup

SOURCE The Help Group

Related Links

http://www.thehelpgroup.org

