The Hempire's Research Shows the 22 Benefits of CBD

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hempire was launched to allow consumers to learn the benefits of CBD and help them find the best CBD products well-suited for their needs. The platform is meant to help simplify CBD-based buying decisions for patients and consumers and learn the CBD products suited for specific requirements.

The founder - Keith J. Myers , is working towards helping with the confusion of purchasing the right CBD oil for consumer's needs and so the sole purpose of the website has been to educate the consumer on everything CBD.

Currently, there are many unverified pieces of information about the benefits of CBD. Thus, The Hempire has decided to confirm the accuracy of all claimed information of CBD benefits online by researching published academic articles. The Hempire has found out that CBD has 22 main benefits . Below are some of these finding:

CBD oil has been experiencing a boom since the president signed the 2018 Farm Bill. Medical marijuana has been around for years in several states, but it was until the FDA approved Epidiolex, the first CBD-derived pharmaceutical drug in the United States, that everyone's curiosity peaked.

Since the bill, more and more researchers have been working tirelessly to uncover the potential uses of CBD, and there is still much to be discovered. Some of the benefits associated with CBD include:

Chronic Pain Relief: Researchers have been working to isolate pain conditions that CBD treats proficiently. Research has shown that CBD may help in treating the pain associated with fibromyalgia, menstruation, and peripheral neuropathies, and notably less for Lupus, malaria, and COPD.

