The Henry Ford Cancer Institute Installs its Second ViewRay MRIdian® Linac

CLEVELAND, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today that Henry Ford Cancer Institute has installed its second MRIdian Linac at its new cancer pavilion, Henry Ford Cancer Institute – Detroit, which began offering patient care on January 20, 2021.

Following FDA-clearance of the MRIdian Linac in February 2017, Henry Ford Cancer Institute became the first center in the world to install the next-generation system at one of its sites in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. The MRIdian Linac was the first commercially available device to combine MRI-guidance with linear accelerator radiation delivery.

"MRIdian is a gamechanger for the field of radiation oncology, and we are proud to have been the first center to install the MRIdian Linac system. We are very excited to now have a second system at our brand-new cancer pavilion in Detroit," said Parag Parikh, M.D., Director of the MR-guided Radiation Program at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, part of Henry Ford Health System. "In radiation therapy, we're sometimes limited in what we can treat with high-doses because of the surrounding sensitive normal structures, but with MRIdian we can see soft-tissue in real-time and adapt to what we see, enabling treatment tailored to the individual needs and anatomy of each patient."

"We're pleased to see Henry Ford Cancer Institute's expanded commitment to MRIdian radiation therapy as part of its oncology therapy solutions," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "They have a proven clinical pedigree in effectively treating historically difficult to treat tumors and we believe MRIdian is the perfect complement to their new cancer facility."

The Henry Ford Cancer Institute team has been leading the novel Stereotactic MR-guided Adaptive Radiation Therapy (SMART) trial [NCT03621644], a multi-institutional prospective, phase II study evaluating MRIdian outcomes in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. They also became the first center to use an MRI Linac to treat 100 pancreatic cancer and 100 liver cancer patients in the world. Of particular interest to clinicians are the MRIdian Linac system's on-table adaptive capabilities, which include the ability to reshape the radiation to match changes in the patient's anatomy between treatments.

MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue and tumors while radiation is delivered. These capabilities allow MRIdian to deliver accurate doses of radiation to the tumor while protecting nearby healthy tissues and vulnerable structures, enabling personalized, non-invasive cancer treatment. The use of MRIdian is associated with improved patient outcomes, shorter treatment durations, and reduced treatment-related side effects.

Currently, 41 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. More than 11,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

About the Henry Ford Cancer Institute

The Henry Ford Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer programs in Michigan, providing care at five hospitals, 11 outpatient facilities and hundreds of aligned doctor's offices throughout southeast and southcentral Michigan. Cancer experts at Henry Ford communicate seamlessly across the institute's multiple cancer treatment locations, offering patients access to the most advanced treatment options and expertise, close to home. Treatment for the most complex or rare cancers and the Institute's extensive cancer research program is anchored at its Detroit location. For more information, visit henryford.com/cancer.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

