The Henry Side Gate Lever Action -- A First For Henry Repeating Arms

The side loading gate below the ejection port allows the user to fully load the rifle's 5-round magazine or keep it topped off without removing the magazine tube. The rifle's removable magazine tube provides another method of loading the rifle and a safe, efficient way of unloading the rifle without having to work the action to cycle live rounds through the action.

The new Henry Side Gate is offered in calibers 30-30, 38-55 and 35 Rem. The receiver of the rifle utilizes Henry's signature hardened brass, which has the same tensile and yield strength as steel, and comes drilled and tapped to accept a scope base. The American walnut stock is laser engraved with deep checkering and scrollwork, with the forearm inset with the "HENRY" name. The round 20-inch blued steel barrel uses rifling with varying twist rates depending on the caliber and features a fully adjustable semi-buckhorn rear sight and an ivory bead front sight. There are no external safety features on the Side Gate Lever Action rifle. A patented in-hammer sliding transfer bar safety guarantees the rifle will not fire unless the hammer is cocked and the trigger is pulled. The manufacturers suggested retail price is $1,045.

"The advent of the new Henry Side Gate solidifies Henry Repeating Arms as the first name in lever actions. For those who have been patiently waiting on a Henry with a loading gate, we have delivered - and then some," says Henry President and owner Anthony Imperato.

The Vice President and General Manager of Henry Repeating Arms, Andy Wickstrom continues, "It is no accident that our modern lever action rifles take inspiration from the legendary 1860's era Henry rifle that started it all. Today's Henry firearms retain classic looks but take advantage of state-of-the-art technology to build reliable, accurate and modern lever actions that are second-to-none. However, there has always been a segment of the market that prefers a loading gate. With the dual loading options, it's the best of both worlds."

Henry Repeating Arms resurrected the legendary Henry name in 1997 and for the past 22 years built a line of lever action rifles based on the tubular feed design as incorporated in Benjamin Tyler Henry's original Henry rifle. Patented in 1860, the original Henry lever action rifle was the first repeating rifle and is America's unique contribution to international firearms design. Henry Repeating Arms will continue to offer its classic lineup of tubular fed rifles in honor of this legacy.

About Henry Repeating Arms

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. Their company motto is "Made in America, or Not Made At All" and their firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, 2nd Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000sf of manufacturing space in their Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms.

