The Hess Collection Introduces Iron Corral

Striking a delicate balance of Mountain and Valley Floor Estates, the 2019 Iron Corral Cabernet Sauvignon is complex yet accessible, designed for immediate enjoyment with the capability to age gracefully and be enjoyed for years to come. The intensity and structure of the Hess Mount Veeder vineyards combines with the supple, plush qualities of their Napa Valley floor estates to create a wine representative of the best the region has to offer. The 2019 vintage is a blend of 91% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Malbec and 2% Petit Verdot, displaying the full fruit retention of a classically styled Napa Valley Cabernet. The wine was aged 18 months in 40% new French Oak, resulting in a well-balanced wine designed to age beautifully.

The eye-catching Iron Corral label pays homage to the original Hess family crest from 1381. Bringing back the historic red is a nod to the past, while the design modernizes the Hess heritage and represents the future of the family. The resulting design amplifies the wine's presence on the table, in the cellar and on shelf.

"We're proud to continue our Napa Valley legacy with this next chapter from The Hess Collection," says Tim Persson, Chairman & CEO for Hess Family Wine Estates. "Iron Corral is our new take on the classic Cabernet Sauvignon style our incredible wine region is known for. We've long anticipated the wine's release and we're thrilled to debut with this exceptional vintage."

The Iron Corral vineyard was named after its history in Napa Valley agriculture. Before being discovered as a wine-growing gem, this 420-acre parcel nestled at the base of Howell Mountain was home to early Napa ranchers. The namesake Cabernet Sauvignon is a tribute to the history and legacy of the land as the grapes are harvested among remnants of the ranchers' original iron gates. The estate vineyards are sustainably farmed according to founder Donald Hess' philosophy: Nurture the land and return what you take.

Dave Guffy, Director of Winemaking, describes the new addition to the Hess Collection: "Iron Corral is a wine of quality and depth, with a composition built for aging, yet balanced, well-integrated tannins that allow our Cabernet Sauvignon to show beautifully for those unwilling to wait."

SRP $60

The Hess Collection Iron Corral Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 will be available in stores Fall 2021. It is also available on HessCollection.com.

ABOUT THE HESS COLLECTION

The Hess Collection Winery is a family-owned company founded in 1978 by Donald Hess. Today, the next generation of the Hess family continues to uphold commitment to sustainable wine growing and wine making practices at its original home on Mount Veeder in the Napa Valley. The Hess Collection portfolio is comprised of the Hess Collection and Lions Head collection of wines.

