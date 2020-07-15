The Hess Collection Winery Partners with National Forest Foundation for Pour One, Plant One Program

NAPA, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has been core to The Hess Collection since it was established by the Hess family in 1978. As founder Donald Hess said, "Nurture the land, return what you take." In keeping with their time-honored philosophy, this National Forest Week (July 13-19, 2020), The Hess Collection announces the Pour One, Plant One program, in partnership with The National Forest Foundation. Through Pour One, Plant One, Hess has committed to supporting long-term environmental efforts, with each bottle of its Hess Select range of wines sold over the next year contributing towards the planting of 25,000 trees in National Forests around the United States.

From July 2020 through June 2021, sales of Hess Select wines will support the National Forest Foundation as they work to reforest and strengthen national forests around the country. The organization takes a science-based approach, focusing efforts on high priority regions across the country, each with their own unique reforestation needs. The Pour One, Plant One program will be supported with digital advertising, in-store POS, social engagement, and a 2021 consumer sweepstakes.

Sustainability is an essential part of The Hess Collection's philosophy. In 2008, Hess was among the first 10 wineries to receive certification as a Napa Green Winery. Today, Hess estate vineyards are certified Napa Green Land properties and its winemaking facilities are Napa Green Winery certified. The Hess Collection is also certified as a Fish Friendly Farming organization, a program designed to voluntarily implement the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, State Water Code and other regulations on private agricultural lands.

"Hess was built on sustainable practices and we're thrilled to take that commitment national this year with the Pour One, Plant One program," explains The Hess Collection Chairman Tim Persson. "By partnering with The National Forest Foundation, we're able to make a real impact in restoring our National Forests, planting 25,000 trees and extending the environmental work that we do locally with our Napa Green and Fish Friendly Farming certified estate vineyards."

The Hess Select range of wines represent benchmark wines curated from the best growing regions in California. The grapes are sourced from a select group of growers in Napa, Monterey, Lake and Mendocino Counties with whom the Hess family has had long-term relationships and who share a sustainable farming philosophy. Hess Select wines are crafted by the award-winning Hess Collection winemaking team for immediate enjoyment and offer vibrant, balanced flavor and true varietal character. For more information on the Pour One, Plant One program and Hess Select wines, visit www.HESSCOLLECTION.com/POURONEPLANTONE.

ABOUT THE HESS COLLECTION

The Hess Collection Winery is a family-owned, fifth-generation company with a deep commitment to responsible agricultural and business practices. The Hess family's wine portfolio is comprised of The Hess Collection, Lions Head Collection, MacPhail, Artezin and Hess Select wines.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL FOREST FOUNDATION

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Erin Jaffe, Nike Communications, [email protected], (203) 980-9657

SOURCE The Hess Collection

Related Links

http://www.HESSCOLLECTION.com

