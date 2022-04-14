The Hg Foundation backs Merit America to help low-wage workers access careers in tech

"This is The Hg Foundation's second partnership in the United States and we're delighted to be supporting people across the country into fulfilling careers in the tech sector," said Gero Witteman, Trustee at The Hg Foundation. "The Hg Foundation focuses on measurable, long term and scalable interventions and Merit America's program aligns closely with these goals. Together, we have the opportunity to meaningfully scale Merit America's work to help many more individuals overcome barriers to careers in technology."

Research from [email protected] suggests that more than 70 million Americans without college degrees have the skills to succeed in higher-wage careers, but are often overlooked by employers. For many workers seeking opportunities for economic mobility, barriers such as rising tuition costs and inflexible schedules — which disproportionately affect communities of color — often stand in the way of pursuing education and training.

Designed to address this challenge by building new pathways to career mobility at scale, Merit America offers short, practical, and comprehensive training programs that consist of technical training, career coaching, interview preparation, resume building, and job placement. The partnership between Merit America and The Hg Foundation will support the data and evaluation program at Merit America, improving its data and analytics capabilities, as well as an external evaluation study to assess and optimize the impact of the organization's work.

"We know that by bringing together high-quality training with intensive coaching and support, it's possible to drive transformative wage gains for workers at scale," said Rebecca Taber Staehelin, Co-CEO of Merit America. "This partnership will enable us to tap into the analytical expertise of The Hg Foundation, while also providing significant investment to enable us to scale our programs effectively."

The Hg Foundation was formed in 2020 with the goal to make an impact on the development of skills most required for employment within the technology industry, focusing on individuals who may otherwise experience barriers to access. The Hg Foundation is backed by Hg, a leading software and services investor.

About Merit America:

Merit America envisions a world in which anyone can advance their life based on merit, not money, by providing low-wage workers with a path to in-demand careers, family-sustaining wages, and opportunities for ongoing advancement. With program offerings in Java, IT Support, and Data Analytics, our fast and flexible programs combine on-demand online learning with intensive coaching and peer support.

For more information, please visit: www.meritamerica.org

About The Hg Foundation:

The Hg Foundation is a grant-giving charity with a defined focus on education and technology. Our goal is to support those who may otherwise experience barriers to access, with the acquisition of skills that are often required for employment within the technology industry. We aim to achieve this by providing funding and operational support to charitable schemes and partnerships across the UK, USA and Europe where we can demonstrate measurable, long-term and scalable impact and make a difference to those that need it most.

These partnerships include Sponsors for Educational Opportunity's SEO Tech Developer programme in the USA; a partnership with Imperial College London providing a variety of interventions for Further Maths A-Level students; a partnership with The Technical University of Munich to support mathematics, IT, natural sciences & technology (MINT) education for young women through tailored courses at rural Bavarian schools; upReach's Tech500 programme which looks to support 500 undergraduates from disadvantaged backgrounds who are looking to secure graduate roles in the technology sector; Generation France's new tech-focused partnership , supporting unemployed and underemployed individuals into life‑changing tech careers in France; and The Tutor Trust, which is testing a pilot hybrid online /offline tutoring scheme to support interventions under the UK's National Tutoring Programme . The Hg Foundation is registered Charity no. 1189216.

For more information, please visit the website at www.thehgfoundation.com .

