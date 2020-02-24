The HIDI Group Announces the Appointment of Barry Caverly to Principal

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Hidi, President of The HIDI Group, announced the appointment of Barry Caverly as Principal, Communications.

Photo Credit Trevor Godinho

Barry joined The HIDI Group in 2014, bringing with him experience gained from 27 years of management, technical consulting, and building infrastructure design. His background includes the deployment of IP-based networks, phone systems, security systems, and audiovisual infrastructure. Since joining The HIDI Group, Barry has been instrumental in its success on both local and international stages, delivering successful projects for a broad range of clients, including The Four Seasons, Rogers Communications, Ryerson University, and the Norman Manley International Airport located in Jamaica. Barry is a Registered Communications Distribution Designer and active member of BICSI Inc. The HIDI Group looks forward to the further advancement and growth of its Communications Division under his leadership.

The HIDI Group is a Gold member of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Based in Toronto, Canada, with branch offices in Calgary and Dubai, the firm provides consulting services across a full spectrum of building systems, including mechanical, electrical, telecommunications, security, lighting, energy services and commissioning. 2020 marks the 45th year of operation for The HIDI Group.

For details on The HIDI Group, visit www.hidi.com. For HIDI media inquiries, contact Trevor Godinho at (416) 364-2100 x247 or email Trevor.Godinho@hidi.com.

