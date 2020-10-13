The HIDI Group Announces the Appointment of Karl Hergert to the Role of Audiovisual Manager

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Hidi, President of The HIDI Group, today announced the addition of a new audiovisual manager whose leadership and years of experience will only enrich the 45 year old engineering consulting firm.

Karl Hergert has been appointed Manager, Audiovisual.

Karl brings 20 years of experience in the professional audiovisual industry designing, project managing, commissioning, and servicing audio visual systems in eastern Ontario. Joining the Communications & AV team in 2020, he adds extensive and hands on knowledge of audio, video, presentation, communication and information systems that span multiple market sectors including educational, performing arts, houses of worship, and sports arenas. Educated at the Harris Institute in audio engineering and recording arts, together with career expertise in design, sales and project management, Karl adds a fresh new way of looking at audiovisual design to The HIDI Group. We look forward to the further advancement and growth of the Audiovisual division under his leadership.

The HIDI Group is a Gold member of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Based in Toronto, Canada with branch offices in Calgary and Dubai, the firm provides consulting services across a full spectrum of building systems, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, telecommunications, audiovisual, security, lighting, energy services and commissioning. March 6, 2020 marked The HIDI Group's 45th year of operation.

