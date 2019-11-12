FLINT, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unloc's Bacco Farms will host The High Tea Party.

What: An informative and recreational reception regarding cannabis and all the methods of incorporating it into a woman's lifestyle. An educational Q&A session with Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate, MD, FAC; Plastic Surgeon Beaumont Health and Cathleen Graham, the Cannabis Nurse, about the cannabis plant and its medicinal benefits. This event is sponsored by Bacco Farms Provisioning Center (a division of Unloc LLC), CURE CBD Products, Platinum Vape, Dori Balm, Church Cannabis, Elixinol, and the Law Office of Bruce Leach.

Finger foods will be prepared by High Times Cannabis' Chef Gigi. Come prepared to taste some amazing foods.

Why: To empower women by providing them with an educational event in an exclusive, safe environment., so that they can make decisions with confidence regarding their medical cannabis needs.

Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate – William Beaumont Hospital, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Double Board Certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery, with several years of experience, Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate provides patients with state-of-the-art care at the Center of Craniofacial, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Microsurgery at Beaumont hospital.

His expertise has been cited in numerous local and national media outlets including, TODAY SHOW, Inside Edition, and Dateline Detroit.

Cathleen S. Graham – Cannabis Nurse – RN CHPN

Cathleen is an experienced Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Registered Nurse serving as Regional Service Ops Manager for one of the nation's largest hospice programs. With more than twenty years' experience in health care, she is an internationally respected speaker, having been awarded Americans for Safe Access's Medical Professional of the Year in 2019. Cathleen is an experienced cannabis educator, leader in the field of end-of-life care and an expert on medical cannabis. She serves as an educational resource for physicians, staff & community agencies.

About: Bacco Farms: A division of Unloc LLC, Bacco Farms is the first fully licensed dispensary in Flint, MI. From seed to sale, Unloc is a vertically integrated operation controlling the entire manufacturing process, quality assurance, testing and dosing of medicinal marijuana. Unloc strives to be at the forefront of medical research by understanding the efficacy of the unique strains of medical cannabis. For more information, visit www.unloc.com.

CURE Michigan: CURE is focused on providing options for patients with cannabis medicine to aid with current/previous medical conditions. We are focused on providing therapeutic properties of natural cannabinoid formulations as brands for patient usage. Our team is focused on creating brands that provide a mechanism of action for patients with both the CBD, THC, and THCa molecular structures in the form of gel caps, oral liquid drops, suppositories, and a-topical creams. For more information, visit www.curemich.com.

Where: Flint Country Club 3100 Lakewood Dr, Flint, MI 48507

When: Nov. 17, 2019, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Contact: Clarence Martin

E-mail: cmartin@unloc.com

Website: https://www.eventhi.io/event/high-tea-party-2811

Seating is limited to 50 attendees. Visit https://www.eventhi.io/event/high-tea-party-2811 for agenda, registration and sponsorship opportunities.

