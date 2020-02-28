The High-Tech, Boutique Retirement Community That Puts 5-Star Hotels to Shame and the App They Use to Do It

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class dining, an architect-designed campus, and state-of-the-art fitness equipment are a few reasons why retirees who could live anywhere choose the Boutique Retirement Club (BRC) at Ironhorse. The independent living community in Leawood, KS hasn't missed a detail in their effort to deliver the highest quality service, space and amenities. They even have a custom mobile app designed to deliver resident members 24/7 access to community information.

"We wanted to achieve a better and more convenient experience than even a high-end hotel. Everything our resident members need to enjoy the best of life is right here and we wanted them to be able to access all those offerings anytime. We decided an app would deliver the ultimate convenience and were ready to build our own," said Bridget Snodgrass, Vice President of Senior Operations at Overland Property Group, who jointly owns The BRC at Ironhorse with partners Midwest Health. "Then we found Touchtown."

Touchtown specializes in communication software for senior living. With their custom Community Apps product, FOI didn't have to reinvent the wheel. The team customized the app for their modern aesthetic, and regularly update it with useful content on their amenities and events. Residents simply download the app, login, and are instantly connected.

BRC integrated their app with Alexa so residents can ask the voice assistant for community information without raising a finger. Information can also be accessed from digital signs throughout the community and on an in-suite TV Channel.

"Other communities we looked at had nothing like the Tech Support offered at Ironhorse. Having that help makes it easier to learn and be more comfortable with all the technology in the community," said Resident-Member Sharon Darby.

The BRC at Ironhorse has set a bar for boutique retirement and their progressive use of technology poises them for many more years of serving residents, even as the wants and needs of the older adults in their community change.

