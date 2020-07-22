The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires CIA Financial Group, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Michigan-based CIA Financial Group, Inc. ("CIA"). The transaction became effective on July 1, 2020.

Founded in 1975, CIA is an independent insurance agency that delivers insurance and risk management solutions to a diverse set of customers throughout Michigan. As a part of the transaction, Sam Crudo, CIA Agency Leader, and his associates will join THG's Midwest operations and continue to work out of their existing location in Shelby Township, Michigan.

"THG has a strong reputation in the insurance industry with similar values and a shared commitment to customers," said Sam Crudo. "The CIA team looks forward to the continued growth and resources to support our customers in many of the areas where THG possesses a distinctive capability and breadth of relationships."

"We are excited to welcome CIA to our team as we continue to build on our momentum of growth in the region," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We believe the combination of our existing team in the Midwest and the CIA team will provide great opportunities for our customers and for THG."

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Goldman

804-205-1209

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

