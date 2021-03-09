The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Compass Planners

RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Rhode Island-based Compass Planners. ("CP"). The transaction became effective on February 1, 2021.

Compass Planners is based in West Greenwich, Rhode Island. CP is a specialized Medicare Advantage business led by Jim Soucy. Jim and his 3 colleagues will be joining the offices in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Jim will lead the Medicare Practice for all Hilb offices and will run THG Indianapolis based Medicare wholesale operation where they support over 100 independent agents. Jim is tasked to grow the retail and wholesale offering to bring additional value to THG client relationships.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us," says Jim Soucy. "We are eager to align our goals with those at THG and help build a bigger and better Medicare practice."

"Jim and his team will bring growth to an important business segment of THG," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We welcome them and the success they are sure to bring to our National Benefits Practice as it grows and develops."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Ally Barbour

804-533-0191

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

