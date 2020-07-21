The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Eldredge & Lumpkin Insurance Agency, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Massachusetts-based Eldredge & Lumpkin Insurance Agency, Inc. ("E&L"). The transaction became effective on July 1, 2020.

Located in Chatham, Massachusetts, E&L is a full–service agency primarily providing property and casualty insurance for personal lines to customers throughout the state. The E&L team, including Alan Long and Pat Long, Owners of E&L, will join THG of New England and continue to operate out of their existing location.

"Dedication to our customers and exceptional service have been priorities for us since our founding in 1930," said Alan Long. "With their continued expansion of solutions and resources, THG is the ideal firm for us to join. We are excited to be able to continue working with our customers, and to have access to an expanded array of services and expertise."

"The depth of knowledge and the loyalty Alan, Pat and their team have been able to foster with their customers will make them great additions to THG," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO.

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

