The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Moran, Moran, & Dauphin

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired New York-based Moran, Moran, & Dauphin, Inc. ("MMDI"). The transaction became effective on November 1, 2020.

Founded in 2006, MMDI operates as a full-service agency primarily providing property and casualty ("P&C") insurance products, mostly for personal lines with concentrations in homeowners and personal auto. As a part of the transaction, the Moran, Moran, & Dauphin leadership team of Anthony Moran and Ryan Dauphin, along with their associates, will join THG's Tri-State operations and continue to work out of their existing location in Auburn, New York.

"Joining THG will begin an exciting chapter for us at MMDI," said Anthony Moran. "Our team is looking forward to the advantages that being part of the THG team brings in terms of additional services for our clients."

"As we continue to grow, we are excited to welcome Anthony, Ryan, and their team to the THG Tri-State operations," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "MMDI will further strengthen our P&C capabilities throughout the region."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

