The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires NY-based Rampart Brokerage Corp.

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has completed its 100th acquisition, and its largest acquisition to date, by acquiring New York-based Rampart Brokerage Corporation & Affiliates ("RBC").

Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, with nearly 200 employees and a 55-year history of serving clients in the New York Tri-State area and across the United States, RBC is a leading broker for upper middle-market commercial lines, high net worth personal lines, individual life and group benefits.

As a part of the acquisition, RBC's leadership team, including Gary Morris, Robby Morris, Sandy Morris Marc Blatt, Evan Portnoy and Steve Jaeger, along with the company's associates, will join THG's Tri-State operations and continue to work out of their existing locations in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

"This is the beginning of an exciting chapter for us at Rampart," said CEO Gary Morris. "This partnership brings us additional capabilities and resources that will allow us to offer even more services and insurance products for our clients."

"Rampart was attractive to us for many of its qualities," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "They are a leading insurance broker in the Greater New York City metro region, which will expand THG's presence in the Tri-State region. The firm and its associates have long-standing client relationships and a stellar reputation in the marketplace, and we are honored to work with its strong leadership team and deep bench of talented production and service staff."

The effective date of the acquisition was December 1, 2020.

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

