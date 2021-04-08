The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires STAR Insurance

RICHMOND, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Indiana-based Star Insurance Agency. The transaction became effective on March 1, 2021.

Star Insurance Agency is a full-service agency, providing fast, caring service to clients throughout the region. Star Insurance Agency has both personal and commercial insurance offerings, including both P&C and employee benefits. As a part of the transaction, Leslee Robinson, Billy Davenport, and the Star Insurance team will join THG of Indiana.

"THG offers a unique opportunity to bring more robust services to our clients," said Billy Davenport. "We are excited to grow our business with the resources the THG brings to the agency."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Star Insurance Agency to our expanding team at THG," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "The firm has long-standing client relationships and a wonderful reputation in the marketplace."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. THG is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com

Media Contact:

Ally Barbour

804-533-0191

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

