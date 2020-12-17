The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires William H. Connolly & Co., LLC.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired New Jersey-based William H. Connolly & Co., LLC. ("WHC"). The transaction became effective on December 1, 2020.

Founded in 1950 by William H. Connolly Sr., WHC is currently owned and run by his son William H. Connolly, Jr.. WHC operates as an insurance and risk management brokerage, providing primarily property and casualty ("P&C") insurance products to a wide variety of businesses, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, professional firms, not-for-profit and social service agencies, individuals, and families. As a part of the transaction, William H. Connolly, Jr. and his associates will join THG's Tri-State operations, will be doing business as William H. Connolly & Co., and continue to work out of their existing location in Montclair, NJ.

"We look forward to strengthening our brand with THG," said Bill Connolly. "Our team is committed to continuing our organic growth with the enhancements and resources that THG can provide."

"Bill and his team have built an excellent reputation on providing great customer service and innovative solutions to their top-tier clientele," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "WHC brings deep industry expertise and commitment to client services."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 90 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Ally Barbour

804-533-0191

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

