The Hilb Group, LLC Adds Mackintire Insurance Agency, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC (THG) announced today the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Mackintire Insurance Agency, Inc. ("Mackintire"). The transaction became effective December 1, 2018.

Mackintire is a commercial and personal lines retail insurance agency founded in 1991. Located in Westborough, MA, the company serves clients throughout Massachusetts and specializes in the hospitality industry. Bob Mackintire, Managing Director, and his associates will continue to operate under the company's existing name.

"Joining THG is an excellent opportunity to expand our reach, ensure new opportunities for our associates, and provide more resources to our clients," said Bob Mackintire. "We are looking forward to offering our clients the same level of customer service they have come to expect, while being able to collaborate with the great THG agencies across the nation."

"Bob has built a great business with a culture, customer focus and commitment like ours, that will assist us in expanding our New England presence," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "It is truly a pleasure to welcome Bob and his team to THG."



About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 65 offices in 17 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

