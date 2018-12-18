The Hilb Group, LLC Continues New England Expansion Through Acquisition of H.J. Knight International Insurance Agency, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC (THG) announced today the acquisition of Massachusetts-based H.J. Knight International Insurance Agency, Inc. ("HJK"). The transaction became effective December 1, 2018.

HJK is a leading full-service brokerage in the commercial insurance and risk management industry. Founded in 1987, the company specializes in alternative risk management solutions for commercial clients throughout the United States. Managing Director, Matt Lanza, and his team will continue to operate out of HJK's Braintree, MA location.

"In the past few years, HJK has developed a reputation as one of the fastest growing insurance and risk management advisory firms in Massachusetts," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "Welcoming HJK's talented associates to our expanding team will continue strengthen our New England region."

"THG's vision for the future is in perfect alignment with our development plan and our clients' needs," said Matt Lanza. "We can continue to focus on providing innovative solutions for our clients but now with the added benefit of THG's presence across the country and similar mission and culture."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 67 offices in 17 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

