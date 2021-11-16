"The Hindutva Paradigm" - A Book Authored By Ram Madhav, The National Executive of the RSS, India

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US India Friendship Council (USIFC) and INDICA, Inc. jointly hosted author Ram Madhave for a lively discussion on his recently published book The Hindutva Paradigm: Integral Humanism and the Quest for a Non-Western Worldview. The book expounds on the notion of Hindu-tva, the Hindu-ness, and expands on Deen Dayal Upadhyay's idea of 'Integral Humanism.' The book, according to Madhav, is a "humble attempt to give a twenty-first-century interpretation to Integral Humanism."

Ram Madhav is an Indian politician, author, and thinker who is the Former National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhav handled the political affairs of Jammu and Kashmir and the North-Eastern States of India for the BJP. Madhav is a Member of the Board of Governors of India Foundation, a New Delhi-based premier think tank. He also serves as a Member of the National Executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

A renowned author and thinker, Madhav has over 200 publications to his credit.

USIFC is an organization working to develop Economic, Education, Political alliances, and Cultural exchanges between the US and India. USIFC promotes social harmony and cultural understanding as partners between the US and India. USIFC is a non-profit organization whose positions are inspired by the leading principles deeply rooted in Hindu Dharma.

INDICA, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization preserving India's traditional institutions, knowledge, and practices. INDICA works towards protecting India's indigenous identity against distortion, promoting India's indigenous thought to local and global consumers, practitioners, and seekers. INDICA is an institute for the global study of indigenous knowledge that seeks to bring about a global renaissance of indigenous wisdom.

